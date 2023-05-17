Trading Update: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Stock Endures 2.03% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has seen a 2.00% increase in the past week, with a 1.31% gain in the past month, and a -9.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for NSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for NSC’s stock, with a -8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NSC is $235.68, which is $22.08 above the current market price. The public float for NSC is 227.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for NSC on May 17, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

NSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 212.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Norfolk Southern Annual Meeting a Test of Investor Response to East Palestine Crisis

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $250 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to NSC, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

NSC Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.84. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $224.16 back on Mar 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,776 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $448,320 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 21,272 shares at $245.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Squires James A is holding 1,001 shares at $5,227,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +25.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 41.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.