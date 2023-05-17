Toro Corp. (TORO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TORO is 9.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TORO on May 17, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

TORO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has surged by 9.64 when compared to previous closing price of 3.63, but the company has seen a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TORO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.13% for Toro Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.62% for TORO’s stock, with a 19.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TORO Trading at 34.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +7.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Toro Corp. saw -65.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp. stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25.

Based on Toro Corp. (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toro Corp. (TORO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.