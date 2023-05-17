Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is 2.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is $40.63, which is $38.7 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 10.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On May 17, 2023, TNXP’s average trading volume was 202.04K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TNXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) has surged by 0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 1.91, but the company has seen a 0.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TNXP’s Market Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has seen a 0.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -40.10% decline in the past month and a -71.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for TNXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.19% for TNXP stock, with a simple moving average of -57.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TNXP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TNXP Trading at -41.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares sank -39.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6486. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.