The Volatility of Verra Mobility Corporation’s (VRRM) Stock: A -0.06% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has gone down by -0.06% for the week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month and a 9.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for VRRM’s stock, with a 8.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 31.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is 1.19.

The public float for VRRM is 148.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. On May 17, 2023, VRRM’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 17.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Lalla Steve, who sale 48,000 shares at the price of $17.38 back on May 08. After this action, Lalla Steve now owns 4,697 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $834,416 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 485,636 shares at $441,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.