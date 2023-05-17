The Volatility of UDR Inc.’s (UDR) Stock: A -0.91% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, UDR stock has gone down by -0.91%, with a monthly decline of -2.16% and a quarterly plunge of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for UDR’s stock, with a -3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UDR is $45.88, which is $6.78 above the current price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on May 17, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has plunged by -2.11 when compared to previous closing price of 41.25, but the company has seen a -0.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $71 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $44.50. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to UDR, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

UDR Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.03. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UDR Inc. (UDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.