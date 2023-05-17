The Impact of Market Fluctuations on NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) Stock

In the past week, NEO stock has gone down by -1.97%, with a monthly gain of 10.43% and a quarterly surge of 36.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for NeoGenomics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.52% for NEO’s stock, with a 48.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEO is $21.91, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 122.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume for NEO on May 17, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has dropped by -6.48 in relation to previous closing price of 19.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NEO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

NEO Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 93.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.