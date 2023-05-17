The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) Stock

The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has gone down by -19.73% for the week, with a -33.84% drop in the past month and a -38.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.08% for ICPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.62% for ICPT’s stock, with a -20.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is $25.15, which is $11.47 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICPT on May 17, 2023 was 775.10K shares.

ICPT) stock’s latest price update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -21.27 compared to its previous closing price of 16.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

ICPT Trading at -20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -31.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Equity return is now at value -812.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.