The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.41 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is above average at 2.54x. The 36-month beta value for TCS is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCS is $6.00, which is $3.55 above than the current price. The public float for TCS is 33.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume of TCS on May 17, 2023 was 394.69K shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

The stock of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has seen a -15.05% decrease in the past week, with a -27.58% drop in the past month, and a -49.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for TCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.99% for TCS’s stock, with a -49.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCS reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for TCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TCS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

TCS Trading at -25.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -29.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw -43.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Green Equity Investors V, L.P., who sale 72,806 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Sep 07. After this action, Green Equity Investors V, L.P. now owns 173,134 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $472,081 using the latest closing price.

Green Equity Investors V, L.P., the Director of The Container Store Group Inc., sale 32,805 shares at $6.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Green Equity Investors V, L.P. is holding 245,940 shares at $210,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+55.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 124.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.