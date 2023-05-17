The Cigna Group (CI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.98 in comparison to its previous close of 258.00, however, the company has experienced a -2.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

Is It Worth Investing in The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Cigna Group (CI) by analysts is $330.61, which is $71.52 above the current market price. The public float for CI is 293.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CI was 1.88M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

The stock of The Cigna Group (CI) has seen a -2.78% decrease in the past week, with a -1.23% drop in the past month, and a -14.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for CI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $285 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CI, setting the target price at $355 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CI Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.12. In addition, The Cigna Group saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from ZARCONE DONNA F, who sale 757 shares at the price of $253.29 back on May 01. After this action, ZARCONE DONNA F now owns 25,558 shares of The Cigna Group, valued at $191,741 using the latest closing price.

Neville Everett, the EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. of The Cigna Group, sale 2,982 shares at $271.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Neville Everett is holding 5,403 shares at $810,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Cigna Group stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Cigna Group (CI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.