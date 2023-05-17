The Chemours Company (CC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.83 in comparison to its previous close of 28.98, however, the company has experienced a -3.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Chemours Company (CC) is $37.73, which is $10.13 above the current market price. The public float for CC is 146.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CC on May 17, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stock saw a decrease of -3.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for The Chemours Company (CC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.32% for CC’s stock, with a -11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CC Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.75. In addition, The Chemours Company saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Bellezza Alisha, who sale 27,716 shares at the price of $35.47 back on Mar 06. After this action, Bellezza Alisha now owns 43,931 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $983,087 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Edwin C, the President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of The Chemours Company, sale 22,142 shares at $43.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Sparks Edwin C is holding 101,038 shares at $965,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+24.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 348.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.72. Total debt to assets is 50.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Chemours Company (CC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.