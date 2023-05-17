The -26.87% Simple Moving Average of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BXMT stock has gone down by -0.93%, with a monthly decline of -5.35% and a quarterly plunge of -24.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) by analysts is $20.07, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.40% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BXMT was 3.26M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 17.44. However, the company has seen a -0.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BXMT, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.54. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Nash Michael B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $17.22 back on May 10. After this action, Nash Michael B. now owns 518,455 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $860,810 using the latest closing price.

NASSAU HENRY N, the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that NASSAU HENRY N is holding 127,348 shares at $178,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.