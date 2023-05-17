The -16.70% Simple Moving Average of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has gone down by -3.69% for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a -19.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for LSPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for LSPD’s stock, with a -16.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LSPD is at 2.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LSPD is $22.60, which is $10.75 above the current market price. The public float for LSPD is 135.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for LSPD on May 17, 2023 was 798.82K shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) has dropped by -3.42 compared to previous close of 14.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.45 for the present operating margin

+30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -52.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.63. Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.75. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.