The -13.88% Decline of Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, OTIS stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly gain of 0.68% and a quarterly plunge of -1.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Otis Worldwide Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for OTIS’s stock, with a 6.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is 27.40x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is $88.08, which is $4.97 above the current market price. The public float for OTIS is 413.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On May 17, 2023, OTIS’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 84.51. However, the company has seen a -2.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OTIS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

OTIS Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.44. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, who sale 703 shares at the price of $86.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, Calleja Fernandez Bernardo now owns 22,215 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $61,058 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 837 shares at $84.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 19,998 shares at $70,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 56.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.54. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.