The -13.88% Decline of Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen a -16.12% decrease in the past week, with a -29.41% drop in the past month, and a -65.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for EGIO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.20% for EGIO’s stock, with a -72.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EGIO is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EGIO is $1.50, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for EGIO is 218.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume for EGIO on May 17, 2023 was 898.70K shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.73 in comparison to its previous close of 0.58, however, the company has experienced a -16.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at -31.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares sank -24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -16.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5945. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -55.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.54. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edgio Inc. (EGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.49. Total debt to assets is 42.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.