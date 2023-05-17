The -13.88% Decline of ABB Ltd’s (ABB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ABB stock has gone up by 0.96%, with a monthly gain of 3.98% and a quarterly surge of 6.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for ABB Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for ABB’s stock, with a 18.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is above average at 23.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ABB Ltd (ABB) is $37.90, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for ABB is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABB on May 17, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ABB) stock’s latest price update

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB)’s stock price has soared by 0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 36.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABB Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABB rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, ABB Ltd saw 20.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.38 for the present operating margin

+33.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABB Ltd stands at +8.53. The total capital return value is set at 17.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on ABB Ltd (ABB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.09. Total debt to assets is 21.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ABB Ltd (ABB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.