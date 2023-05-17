Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.13.

The public float for TENX is 21.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On May 17, 2023, TENX’s average trading volume was 3.65M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.55 in relation to its previous close of 0.33. However, the company has experienced a -11.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX’s stock has fallen by -11.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.43% and a quarterly drop of -68.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.95% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -33.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3333. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -87.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -319.40, with -218.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.