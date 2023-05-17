TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is 5.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is $20.50, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for TGNA is 220.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On May 17, 2023, TGNA’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has plunged by -1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 16.10, but the company has seen a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Tegna Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $5.4 Billion.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has seen a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.35% decline in the past month and a -21.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -18.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.