Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) by analysts is $47.30, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for TMHC is 102.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of TMHC was 1.01M shares.

TMHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has surged by 1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 43.48, but the company has seen a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

TMHC’s Market Performance

TMHC’s stock has risen by 0.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.18% and a quarterly rise of 22.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.46% for TMHC stock, with a simple moving average of 39.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMHC reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TMHC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMHC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

TMHC Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.93. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 44.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from LYON WILLIAM H, who sale 51,679 shares at the price of $44.04 back on May 12. After this action, LYON WILLIAM H now owns 23,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $2,275,883 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 1,126 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 26,727 shares at $49,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.