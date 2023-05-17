Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) has increased by 5.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.83.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EPOW is 11.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for EPOW on May 17, 2023 was 71.07K shares.

EPOW’s Market Performance

EPOW’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -9.39% drop in the past month and a -40.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for EPOW’s stock, with a -34.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPOW Trading at -21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPOW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9395. In addition, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. saw -29.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.01 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stands at -113.42. The total capital return value is set at -16.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.12.

Based on Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.