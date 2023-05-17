Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMFG is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMFG is $9.60, which is $0.88 above the current price. The public float for SMFG is 6.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMFG on May 17, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SMFG) stock’s latest price update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.44relation to previous closing price of 8.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMFG’s Market Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has seen a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.60% gain in the past month and a -4.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for SMFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for SMFG’s stock, with a 16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMFG Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), the company’s capital structure generated 459.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 21.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -11.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.