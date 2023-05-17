Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 1.82% increase in the past week, with a 9.37% gain in the past month, and a 16.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for SPOT’s stock, with a 38.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPOT is $140.90, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SPOT on May 17, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 144.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Spotify CEO Calls AI ‘Cool and Scary’ as It Hits Music Industry

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Buy” to SPOT, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.02. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 85.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.