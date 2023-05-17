SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 86.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is $374.91, which is $76.15 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 55.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEDG on May 17, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has dropped by -3.97 compared to previous close of 307.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG’s stock has risen by 3.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly drop of -6.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for SEDG’s stock, with a 1.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $375 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $418. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to SEDG, setting the target price at $351 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

SEDG Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $294.12. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $300.86 back on May 04. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 131,677 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $752,145 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $307.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Adest Meir is holding 134,177 shares at $769,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.