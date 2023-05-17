Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone down by -3.40%, with a monthly decline of -12.81% and a quarterly plunge of -20.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for SWKS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 13.93x. The 36-month beta value for SWKS is also noteworthy at 1.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for SWKS is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on May 17, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has dropped by -3.08 compared to previous close of 99.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Skyworks Stock Is Falling as Street Weighs In on Earnings

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to SWKS, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

SWKS Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.05. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.