SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.86x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) by analysts is $9.47, which is $1.66 above the current market price. SILV currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SILV was 1.13M shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has dropped by -0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 6.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SILV’s Market Performance

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has seen a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.07% decline in the past month and a 25.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for SILV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for SILV’s stock, with a 11.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SILV by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for SILV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

SILV Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.