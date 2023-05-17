Should You Invest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WPM is $55.26, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for WPM on May 17, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has plunged by -2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 50.79, but the company has seen a -4.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM’s stock has fallen by -4.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly rise of 14.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.30% for WPM’s stock, with a 24.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

WPM Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.26. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.