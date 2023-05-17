Should You Invest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Now?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TAK is at 0.66.

The public float for TAK is 3.07B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for TAK on May 17, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 16.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has seen a -3.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.38% decline in the past month and a 3.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for TAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for TAK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAK reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for TAK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

TAK Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.72. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.