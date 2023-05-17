Should You Invest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PUMP is $12.25, which is $5.22 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 96.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for PUMP on May 17, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)’s stock price has increased by 14.12 compared to its previous closing price of 6.48. However, the company has seen a 10.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP’s stock has risen by 10.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.89% and a quarterly drop of -25.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.01% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of -19.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PUMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PUMP Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -28.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Mar 01. After this action, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT now owns 65,778 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $13,440 using the latest closing price.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, the Chief Financial Officer of ProPetro Holding Corp., purchase 2,500 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT is holding 64,278 shares at $21,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.