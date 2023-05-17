Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) is 17.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RUTH is 1.81.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) is $21.50, which is -$2.13 below the current market price. The public float for RUTH is 31.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. On May 17, 2023, RUTH’s average trading volume was 923.23K shares.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 21.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

RUTH’s Market Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has experienced a 0.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.05% rise in the past month, and a 25.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for RUTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.81% for RUTH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUTH

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

RUTH Trading at 22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +30.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw 38.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.