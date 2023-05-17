Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) by analysts is $103.51, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of RY was 872.86K shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 97.22. However, the company has seen a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RY’s Market Performance

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.55% decline in the past month and a -8.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.69% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.57. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.