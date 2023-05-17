Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has gone down by -3.75% for the week, with a -13.20% drop in the past month and a -10.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for RKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for RKT’s stock, with a -3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is $8.11, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for RKT is 118.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on May 17, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) has decreased by -3.16 when compared to last closing price of 8.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Rocket Shares Downgraded on Sinking Loan Originations

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

RKT Trading at -8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.