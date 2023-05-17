Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) has decreased by -2.18 when compared to last closing price of 53.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RBA is $66.50, which is $14.59 above the current market price. The public float for RBA is 110.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume for RBA on May 17, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has seen a -9.73% decrease in the past week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month, and a -16.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for RBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.16% for RBA’s stock, with a -12.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $65 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBA reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.40. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw -7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from DeWitt Adam, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $52.40 back on May 16. After this action, DeWitt Adam now owns 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $104,800 using the latest closing price.

Olsson Erik, the Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, purchase 2,000 shares at $52.85 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Olsson Erik is holding 2,000 shares at $105,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.