Real-Time Update: Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has seen a 2.07% increase in the past week, with a 0.76% gain in the past month, and a 4.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for TXRH’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TXRH is $115.32, which is $6.11 above the current price. The public float for TXRH is 66.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXRH on May 17, 2023 was 913.84K shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 108.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TXRH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.03. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from MOORE GREGORY N, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $109.06 back on May 08. After this action, MOORE GREGORY N now owns 51,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $654,360 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen S. Chris, the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 3,487 shares at $110.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Jacobsen S. Chris is holding 23,879 shares at $383,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.