Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) by analysts is $5.70, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for RYAM is 61.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAM was 686.41K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RYAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) has decreased by -4.07 when compared to last closing price of 4.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM’s stock has fallen by -9.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.99% and a quarterly drop of -41.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.47% for RYAM’s stock, with a -31.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at -28.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -25.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -57.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Bloomquist DeLyle W, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $4.47 back on May 15. After this action, Bloomquist DeLyle W now owns 154,769 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $268,200 using the latest closing price.

Dill Julie, the Director of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.61 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Dill Julie is holding 98,261 shares at $23,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+7.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 104.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 37.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.