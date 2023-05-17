Rambus Inc.’s (RMBS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has gone up by 10.76% for the week, with a 6.41% rise in the past month and a 15.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.02% for RMBS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.87% for RMBS’s stock, with a 41.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 105.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $57.50, which is $4.91 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 105.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On May 17, 2023, RMBS’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.52 in comparison to its previous close of 50.80, however, the company has experienced a 10.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

RMBS Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.02. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 46.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from Seraphin Luc, who sale 4,556 shares at the price of $49.39 back on May 15. After this action, Seraphin Luc now owns 255,332 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $225,017 using the latest closing price.

Seraphin Luc, the President and CEO of Rambus Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $47.98 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Seraphin Luc is holding 255,414 shares at $599,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.