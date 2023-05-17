Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has decreased by -0.28 when compared to last closing price of 25.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RDN is $25.79, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.21% of that float. The average trading volume for RDN on May 17, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN’s stock has seen a 0.28% increase for the week, with a 6.26% rise in the past month and a 12.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for Radian Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RDN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

RDN Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Brummer Derek, who sale 12,475 shares at the price of $24.97 back on May 12. After this action, Brummer Derek now owns 141,515 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $311,552 using the latest closing price.

Brummer Derek, the President, Mortgage of Radian Group Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $24.75 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Brummer Derek is holding 153,990 shares at $445,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.