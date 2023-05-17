Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) has decreased by -0.17 when compared to last closing price of 17.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Qualtrics Agrees to Buyout by Silver Lake at $18.15 a Share

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for XM is $18.22, which is $0.15 above the current price. The public float for XM is 153.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XM on May 17, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stock saw a decrease of 0.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.20% for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for XM’s stock, with a 33.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $19 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to XM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

XM Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares sank -0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.92. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Stucki Brian, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $17.88 back on May 04. After this action, Stucki Brian now owns 611,186 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $393,312 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ryan S, the Founder and Executive Chair of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 412,099 shares at $17.90 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Smith Ryan S is holding 11,653,339 shares at $7,374,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Equity return is now at value -53.80, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.