Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 194.89x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is $38.82, which is $13.16 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on May 17, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has decreased by -3.04 when compared to last closing price of 26.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRVA’s Market Performance

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a -12.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month, and a -8.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for PRVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for PRVA’s stock, with a -13.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $33 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRVA reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PRVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PRVA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

PRVA Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.10. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $26.54 back on May 12. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,673,861 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $481,781 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the President and COO of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 225 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 138,457 shares at $6,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.