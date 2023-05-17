Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.09 in comparison to its previous close of 69.00, however, the company has experienced a -1.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is above average at 55.25x. The 36-month beta value for PLNT is also noteworthy at 1.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for PLNT is 81.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on May 17, 2023 was 990.75K shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stock saw a decrease of -1.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for PLNT’s stock, with a -6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.48. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Simmons Jennifer, who sale 15 shares at the price of $77.73 back on Apr 10. After this action, Simmons Jennifer now owns 6,706 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $1,166 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 86 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,721 shares at $6,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.