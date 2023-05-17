Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTPI on May 17, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.33 in comparison to its previous close of 4.20, however, the company has experienced a 6.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI’s stock has risen by 6.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.44% and a quarterly rise of 60.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.64% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.51% for PTPI’s stock, with a 9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 57.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 86.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40. Equity return is now at value -74.70, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.