Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSFE is $26.67, which is $19.87 above than the current price. The public float for PSFE is 44.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of PSFE on May 17, 2023 was 352.11K shares.

PSFE) stock’s latest price update

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE)'s stock price has plunge by -3.93% in relation to previous closing price of 12.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/10/22 that Paysafe Cuts Financial Guidance. Why the Stock Is Up.

PSFE’s Market Performance

PSFE’s stock has fallen by -10.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.62% and a quarterly drop of -48.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Paysafe Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.92% for PSFE stock, with a simple moving average of -33.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSFE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PSFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSFE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $2 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSFE reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PSFE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to PSFE, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

PSFE Trading at -23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSFE fell by -11.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Paysafe Limited saw -12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.40 for the present operating margin

+41.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paysafe Limited stands at -124.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.00. Equity return is now at value -193.00, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on Paysafe Limited (PSFE), the company’s capital structure generated 311.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.72. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 309.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.