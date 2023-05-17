Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has dropped by -5.90 compared to previous close of 76.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/22/23 that Papa John’s Financial Chief Resigns, Adding to Series of Leadership Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Right Now?

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PZZA is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PZZA is $94.27, which is $22.2 above the current price. The public float for PZZA is 32.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PZZA on May 17, 2023 was 641.01K shares.

PZZA’s Market Performance

The stock of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has seen a -7.35% decrease in the past week, with a -7.15% drop in the past month, and a -21.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for PZZA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.96% for PZZA’s stock, with a -11.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $103 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

PZZA Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.57. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Boakye Marvin, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $85.57 back on Aug 25. After this action, Boakye Marvin now owns 11,920 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $252,438 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.47 for the present operating margin

+16.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 25.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.