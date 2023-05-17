OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.91 in comparison to its previous close of 11.00, however, the company has experienced a -10.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 24.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSW is 1.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is $15.25, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 54.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On May 17, 2023, OSW’s average trading volume was 596.07K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW stock saw a decrease of -10.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.07% for OSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OSW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

OSW Trading at -10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 14,536 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Feb 08. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 481,628 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $160,709 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 14,453 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 100,000 shares at $159,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.