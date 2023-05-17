Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Stock Showcases 4.38% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, OHI stock has gone down by -0.38%, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly surge of 2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 25.84x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on May 17, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has plunged by -2.03 when compared to previous closing price of 29.62, but the company has seen a -0.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.91. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.