Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) is above average at 2.42x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 2.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BURU on May 17, 2023 was 723.63K shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.11 in comparison to its previous close of 0.80, however, the company has experienced a -12.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BURU’s Market Performance

BURU’s stock has fallen by -12.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -61.19% and a quarterly drop of -77.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.37% for Nuburu Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.04% for BURU’s stock, with a -89.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BURU Trading at -68.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares sank -52.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0324. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -90.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.