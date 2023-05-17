NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 77.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/21 that Walmart, Macy’s, Home Depot, AT&T: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVCR is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVCR is $76.29, which is $12.22 above than the current price. The public float for NVCR is 103.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. The average trading volume of NVCR on May 17, 2023 was 649.63K shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has seen a 15.17% increase in the past week, with a 25.43% rise in the past month, and a -6.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.20% for NVCR’s stock, with a 5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $104 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $99. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NVCR, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

NVCR Trading at 24.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR rose by +15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.94. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Leonard Frank X, who sale 8,318 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Mar 07. After this action, Leonard Frank X now owns 54,284 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $625,205 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 25,635 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,753 shares at $1,952,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In summary, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.