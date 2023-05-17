NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has dropped by -1.08 compared to previous close of 64.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is above average at 11.06x. The 36-month beta value for NTAP is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on May 17, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

The stock of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a 0.47% increase in the past week, with a -5.36% drop in the past month, and a -5.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for NTAP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for NTAP’s stock, with a -3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

NTAP Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.34. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $63.49 back on May 09. After this action, Kurian George now owns 140,420 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $142,852 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $64.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Kurian George is holding 142,670 shares at $145,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.