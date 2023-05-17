Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s (NEPT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NEPT stock has gone down by -58.88%, with a monthly decline of -64.18% and a quarterly plunge of -67.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.40% for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.68% for NEPT’s stock, with a -77.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) by analysts is $21.94, The public float for NEPT is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of NEPT was 213.23K shares.

The stock price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) has jumped by 4.09 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -58.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEPT

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NEPT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

NEPT Trading at -57.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.89%, as shares sank -63.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT fell by -58.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5218. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. saw -28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-143.41 for the present operating margin

-24.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at -153.64. The total capital return value is set at -61.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.99. Equity return is now at value -226.10, with -79.40 for asset returns.

Based on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.98. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.