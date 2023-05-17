Neogen Corporation (NEOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEOG is $19.00, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on May 17, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

The stock price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has jumped by 0.18 compared to previous close of 16.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG’s stock has fallen by -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.89% and a quarterly drop of -18.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Neogen Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for NEOG’s stock, with a -2.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

NEOG Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.