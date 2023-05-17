Navigating the Volatility of Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) Stock

In the past week, LAZR stock has gone up by 8.19%, with a monthly gain of 2.86% and a quarterly plunge of -4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for LAZR’s stock, with a -11.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $12.29, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 254.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZR on May 17, 2023 was 11.94M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) has increased by 7.65 when compared to last closing price of 6.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/23 that Tech Billionaire to Acquire Majority Stake in Forbes

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LAZR, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

LAZR Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Russell Austin, who purchase 1,300,000 shares at the price of $5.83 back on May 15. After this action, Russell Austin now owns 2,330,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $7,574,970 using the latest closing price.

Heng Jun Hong, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 33,750 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Heng Jun Hong is holding 392,571 shares at $199,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1087.04 for the present operating margin

-152.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -62.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.