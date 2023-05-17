Navigating the Volatility of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) Stock

In the past week, CELH stock has gone up by 23.47%, with a monthly gain of 51.28% and a quarterly surge of 37.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.31% for CELH’s stock, with a 35.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is $133.60, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 40.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on May 17, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 131.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CELH, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

CELH Trading at 40.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +50.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +23.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.31. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $122.03 back on May 10. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 29,915 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $2,440,600 using the latest closing price.

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 514,933 shares at $97.10 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly is holding 8,331,299 shares at $49,999,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.